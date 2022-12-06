Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $270.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

