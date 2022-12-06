B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of INSE stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $325.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
