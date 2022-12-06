B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $45,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

