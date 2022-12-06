Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Update

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 200.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLTF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

