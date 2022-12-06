BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Update

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BBTV from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV Price Performance

Shares of BBTVF stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. BBTV has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

BBTV Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

See Also

