BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of BellRing Brands worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

