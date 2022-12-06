Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,907 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of Best Buy worth $117,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

