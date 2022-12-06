Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in November

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $962.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $61.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
