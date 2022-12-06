Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $61,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $23,990,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $23,178,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

BILL opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $269.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,521 shares of company stock worth $10,898,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

