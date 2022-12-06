Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,716,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 7,212,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

BIREF opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1441 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

