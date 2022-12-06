Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,716,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 7,212,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
BIREF opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.