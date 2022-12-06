BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.