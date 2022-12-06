Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93, a PEG ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.12. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.