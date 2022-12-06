Bon Natural Life Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bon Natural Life in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bon Natural Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Bon Natural Life’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Bon Natural Life Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BON opened at $1.07 on Monday. Bon Natural Life has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

