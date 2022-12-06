Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOX in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the software maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BOX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

