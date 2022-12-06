Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stake Lessened by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.