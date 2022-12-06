BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 695,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

NYSE TDOC opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

