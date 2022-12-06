BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,898 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $4,477,547 and have sold 152,450 shares worth $6,833,374. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of COIN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $290.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.26.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

