BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 358,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 40.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

BEN opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $120,142.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,370,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,489,461.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

