BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

