BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

ST opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

