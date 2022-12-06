Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $9.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock opened at $530.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.07. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
