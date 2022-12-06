Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $9.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $530.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.07. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,135,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 472,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.