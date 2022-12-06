Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.