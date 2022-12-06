Brokerages Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Price Target at $74.27

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Alteryx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alteryx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alteryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alteryx by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

