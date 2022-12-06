Brokerages Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AVEO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.02.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
