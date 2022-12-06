Brokerages Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of AVEO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,664,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 740,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 119,986 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

