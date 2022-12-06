Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $964,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

BRLT opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

