Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target at $16.25

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $4,445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

