Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $68.40

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.
Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.9 %
PFGC opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
