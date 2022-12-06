Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $68.40

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

