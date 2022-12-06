Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calix in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Calix Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

NYSE:CALX opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 17.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.