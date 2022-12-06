Brokers Issue Forecasts for Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.50%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sidoti lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

