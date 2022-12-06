Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.50. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

