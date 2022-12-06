Brokers Issue Forecasts for Portage Biotech Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

PRTG opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

