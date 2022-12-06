Brokers Offer Predictions for Modular Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTC:MODD)

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Modular Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Modular Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Modular Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.
Modular Medical Stock Performance
Shares of MODD stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Modular Medical has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical
About Modular Medical
Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modular Medical (MODD)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.