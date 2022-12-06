Brokers Offer Predictions for Modular Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTC:MODD)

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Modular Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Modular Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Modular Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Modular Medical Stock Performance

Shares of MODD stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Modular Medical has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical

About Modular Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. ( OTC:MODD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 574,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Modular Medical accounts for about 1.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 5.26% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

