Brokers Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%.

SM Energy Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NYSE:SM opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

