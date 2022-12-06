Brokers Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%.
SM Energy Price Performance
NYSE:SM opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
SM Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of SM Energy
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.