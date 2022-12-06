Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of CM stock opened at C$58.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.58. The stock has a market cap of C$53.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.