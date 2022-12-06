Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

NYSE:RY opened at $98.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 601.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 269,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

