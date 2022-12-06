Brookline Capital Management Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.90). The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.39) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.54 EPS.

SQZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE SQZ opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

