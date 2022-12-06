Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 402,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after buying an additional 294,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3,522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.