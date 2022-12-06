Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

