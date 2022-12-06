C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. StockNews.com began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

