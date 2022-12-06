Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBWBF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $17.99 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.