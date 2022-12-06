Canadian Western Bank to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$23.93 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

