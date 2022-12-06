Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.