Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,425,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CSL opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

