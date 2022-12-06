CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of CDW worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CDW by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CDW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in CDW by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Trading Down 1.6 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.58. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.