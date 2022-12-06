Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

