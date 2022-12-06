Chewy (CHWY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $62.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.