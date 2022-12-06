Chewy (CHWY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7,511.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

