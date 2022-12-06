Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Chewy by 48.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Chewy by 167.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Chewy by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of CHWY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

