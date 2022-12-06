Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,570.61 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,484.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

