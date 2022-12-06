Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena Trading Up 0.6 %

CIEN opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $203,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $310,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

