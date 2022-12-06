Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Northern Trust stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

